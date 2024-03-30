JOIN US
LIVE
India Political Updates | Mukhtar Ansari's last rites to be held soon, security beefed up in Ghazipur

The Congress will hold nationwide protests today against fresh income tax demand of over Rs 1,800 crore, which it has described as an "egregious attack" on democracy and imposition of "tax terrorism" amid the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Mukhtar Ansari's last rites will be held soon in Ghazipur. Track latest political updates from across India, only with DH.
Last Updated 30 March 2024, 03:20 IST

Highlights
02:3430 Mar 2024

'BJP is resorting to tax terrorism to cripple the opposition,' says Congress; to hold nationwide protest today

02:1730 Mar 2024

Mukhtar Ansari's last rites to be held around 10 am, says police

02:1730 Mar 2024

BJP moves EC, seeks direction to restrain Yathindra, Tangadagi from campaigning

03:1930 Mar 2024

AAP ramps up prep for 'maha rally' against Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest, minister Gopal Rai goes door-to-door to invite people

03:0930 Mar 2024

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President MK Stalin campaigns for the party's Salem candidate, TM Selvaganapathy in the Lok Sabha constituency

02:3430 Mar 2024

'BJP is resorting to tax terrorism to cripple the opposition,' says Congress; to hold nationwide protest today

The Congress will hold nationwide protests over the weekend against fresh income tax demand of over Rs 1,800 crore, which it has described as an "egregious attack" on democracy and imposition of "tax terrorism" amid the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition party said it has received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore. Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has asked all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to hold massive public demonstrations at the state and district headquarters in their respective states on Saturday and the following day, involving senior leaders and party functionaries.

In his letter to all PCC presidents, Congress legislature party leaders, AICC general secretaries, in-charges and heads of frontal organisations, Venugopal said, "As you are well aware, the systematic process to thwart Indian democracy by the BJP proceeds at an alarming rate."

Read more

02:3430 Mar 2024

'It's one thing if you know how to talk, but they only know how to cook in the kitchen,' says Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Gayathri Siddeshwara, BJP candidate from Karnataka's Davangere

Gayathri Siddeshwara had said she wanted to give a Lotus to Modi after winning the election.

02:1730 Mar 2024

Mukhtar Ansari's last rites to be held around 10 am, says police

Mukhtar Ansari's mortal remains have been brought to his residence in Gazipur and security has been heightened in the area. Police said the last rites will be held sometime around 10 am.

(Published 30 March 2024, 02:39 IST)
