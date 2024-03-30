India Political Updates | Mukhtar Ansari's last rites to be held soon, security beefed up in Ghazipur
The Congress will hold nationwide protests today against fresh income tax demand of over Rs 1,800 crore, which it has described as an "egregious attack" on democracy and imposition of "tax terrorism" amid the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Mukhtar Ansari's last rites will be held soon in Ghazipur. Track latest political updates from across India, only with DH.
'BJP is resorting to tax terrorism to cripple the opposition,' says Congress; to hold nationwide protest today
The Congress will hold nationwide protests over the weekend against fresh income tax demand of over Rs 1,800 crore, which it has described as an "egregious attack" on democracy and imposition of "tax terrorism" amid the crucial Lok Sabha elections.
The opposition party said it has received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore. Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has asked all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to hold massive public demonstrations at the state and district headquarters in their respective states on Saturday and the following day, involving senior leaders and party functionaries.
In his letter to all PCC presidents, Congress legislature party leaders, AICC general secretaries, in-charges and heads of frontal organisations, Venugopal said, "As you are well aware, the systematic process to thwart Indian democracy by the BJP proceeds at an alarming rate."
'It's one thing if you know how to talk, but they only know how to cook in the kitchen,' says Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Gayathri Siddeshwara, BJP candidate from Karnataka's Davangere
Gayathri Siddeshwara had said she wanted to give a Lotus to Modi after winning the election.
Mukhtar Ansari's last rites to be held around 10 am, says police
Mukhtar Ansari's mortal remains have been brought to his residence in Gazipur and security has been heightened in the area. Police said the last rites will be held sometime around 10 am.
Mukhtar Ansari's mortal remains have been brought to his residence in Gazipur and security has been heightened in the area. Police said the last rites will be held sometime around 10 am.
#WATCH | Ghazipur, UP: People in huge numbers gathered outside the Mohammadabad residence of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest on Thursday night at Banda Medical College.