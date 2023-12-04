Mukhtar Ansari's son moves SC fearing threat to his father's life in UP jail

The plea contended that anti-social elements in the state have been emboldened enough to commit murders within full public view and moreover, on live television, in the presence of media and the police such as in the case of Atique Ahmad.

“It is clear that there is an emerging pattern in these custodial killings where persons belonging to the political opposition are the main targets,” the plea said.

The petitioner claimed the modus operandi of assassination of his father, a five-term MLA, would be one which is not novel but as has been used to carry out killings in jail in several other cases.

He referred to a "disturbing pattern of extra judicial killings" of several accused persons including former MP and gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf.

The plea claimed there is an emerging pattern in these custodial killings where persons belonging to the political opposition are the main targets.

"This court cannot be a helpless bystander when the rule of law is being challenged with impunity to the prejudice of this petitioner and his father. The petitioner seeks immediate intervention of this Court to protect the ‘Right to Life’ of his father as enshrined and cherished under Article 21 of the Constitution," the plea contended.