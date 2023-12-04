Mukhtar Ansari's son moves SC fearing threat to his father's life in UP jail

New Delhi: Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to shift his father from Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh to any other state ruled by any other party except the BJP, in view of a grave danger and imminent threat to his life due to a conspiracy to assassinate him.
He also sought a direction for his father to be produced before courts only through virtual conferencing in pending cases, in view of information received by the jailed gangster of the aforementioned conspiracy by several actors within the state.
His plea claimed, “The State has consistently been taking a personally inimical position against his family, particularly his father, but now he has received reliable information that his life is in grave danger and there is a conspiracy afoot involving several actors within the state establishment to assassinate him in Banda jail".
The plea contended that anti-social elements in the state have been emboldened enough to commit murders within full public view and moreover, on live television, in the presence of media and the police such as in the case of Atique Ahmad.
“It is clear that there is an emerging pattern in these custodial killings where persons belonging to the political opposition are the main targets,” the plea said.
The petitioner claimed the modus operandi of assassination of his father, a five-term MLA, would be one which is not novel but as has been used to carry out killings in jail in several other cases.
He referred to a "disturbing pattern of extra judicial killings" of several accused persons including former MP and gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf.
"This court cannot be a helpless bystander when the rule of law is being challenged with impunity to the prejudice of this petitioner and his father. The petitioner seeks immediate intervention of this Court to protect the ‘Right to Life’ of his father as enshrined and cherished under Article 21 of the Constitution," the plea contended.