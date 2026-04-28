Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Multi-pronged action initiated including banning of 9400 WhatsApp accounts to tackle digital arrests scam, Supreme Court informed

The court had earlier termed the siphoning of over Rs 54,000 crore by digital frauds as 'absolute robbery or dacoity'.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 April 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtWhatsAppScamscybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us