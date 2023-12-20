Mumbai: 64-yr-old woman raped

In a shocking incident, a 64-year-old woman was raped and assaulted by a man in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai.

The woman is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mumbai.

The suspect, Umesh Dhak, a 38-year-old man, has been arrested by the police.

He has been booked under 376 (rape), 376 (2), 325 )voluntarily causes grievous hurt), 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.