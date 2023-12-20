Mumbai: 64-yr-old woman raped

In a shocking incident, a 64-year-old woman was raped and assaulted by a man in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai.
The woman is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mumbai.
The suspect, Umesh Dhak, a 38-year-old man, has been arrested by the police.
He has been booked under 376 (rape), 376 (2), 325 )voluntarily causes grievous hurt), 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.
The victim was on her way to her house on Monday night when the accused met her and offered to drop her off near her residence. Both of the residences are in the same locality.
However, he took the victim to his house and repeatedly raped her and assaulted her.
Thereafter, he dumped the injured woman on the road. She was spotted by a passerby and rushed to a civic hospital.