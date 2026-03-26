<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> ranks amongst the top city origins of the world's richest individuals across Asia. </p><p>According to an analysis of 2026<em> <a href="https://www.playerstime.com/reports/billionaires-birthplaces/" rel="noopener">PlayersTime</a></em> of the <em><a href="https://www.forbes.com/real-time-billionaires/" rel="noopener">Forbes Real-Time List of Billionaires</a>, </em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-york">New York</a>, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mumbai rank amongst the top cities which are the birth places of world’s wealthiest individuals.</p><p>The combined wealth of all 3,177 billionaires on Forbes’s list reached approximately $18.9 trillion in 2026.</p><p>The US (934) and China (517) are home to the largest population of billionaires, followed by India at 212 and Germany (173). </p><p>Russia also is a home to about 140 billionaires, Italy to 80, Canada (79), Brazil and Hong Kong (each with 69), Taiwan (60), Singapore and the United Kingdom (each with 54) and Mumbai (28).</p>.<p>Cities where most billionaires were born</p><p>New York City, Hong Kong, Singapore and India's Mumbai top the list of cities where the largest number of billionaires were born. </p><p>After analysing it was found that New York has the highest number of billionaires at 90, with California following with 51 and after that Texas is the birthplace of about 32 billionaires.</p><p>New York remains the biggest billionaire birth place in US due to an average of 4.5 billionaires born per million residents. </p><p>The data report by Forbes examines the birthplace of billionaires around the world as of the end of February 2026, recognising individuals with a net worth of $1 billion or more. </p><p>Other notable states like Massachusetts have (3.2 billionaires born per million people), Missouri (2.6 per million) and Hawaii (2.1 per million).</p>