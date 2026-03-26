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Mumbai among top cities globally where billionaires were born

Russia also is a home to about 140 billionaires, Italy to 80, Canada (79), Brazil and Hong Kong (each with 69), Taiwan (60), Singapore and the United Kingdom (each with 54) and Mumbai (28).
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 14:58 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBillionaires

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