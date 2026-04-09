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Mumbai-Bengaluru Air India flight makes 'PAN-PAN' call

The words ‘MAYDAY’ and ‘PAN-PAN’ are standard messaging phrases in the aviation sector.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsBengaluruMumbaiAviationAir Indiamayday

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