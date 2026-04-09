<p>Mumbai: In what caused an aviation scare, the pilots of an Air India flight from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> sent out a ‘PAN-PAN’ message over radio following a technical issue.</p>.<p>The words ‘MAYDAY’ and ‘PAN-PAN’ are standard messaging phrases in the aviation sector.</p>.<p>While ‘PAN-PAN’, short for "possible assistance needed," is used to communicate an urgent, but not emergency situation over VHF radio, ‘MAYDAY’ is the highest-level international radio distress signal used by pilots and sailors to signal life-threatening emergencies.</p>.<p>The ‘PAN-PAN’ signal was sent out following engine problems.</p>.Air India, IndiGo aircraft wings collide at Mumbai airport.<p>The Air India confirmed the incident involving flight AI-2812. </p>.<p>The problem in the flight was detected shortly after it took off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. An alternate aircraft was arranged, after which it flew to Bengaluru. </p>.<p>“The flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru returned to Mumbai shortly after take‑off as a precaution due to a suspected technical issue, in accordance with standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing detailed technical inspections in line with Air India’s safety standards,” an Air India spokesperson said. </p>.<p>"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers. Our Mumbai airport teams provided immediate assistance, and an alternative aircraft was arranged to operate the flight. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s top priority,” the spokesperson added. </p>