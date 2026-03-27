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Mumbai court acquits 8, including 5 Haryana cops, in Sandeep Gadoli encounter case

The Mumbai Police had arrested eight persons in connection with the killing, including five policemen, Gadoli’s girlfriend, her mother, and rival gang leader.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsMumbaiCrimeHaryanaEncountergangster

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