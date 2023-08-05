Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mumbai: Five Congress workers held for throwing ink at BMC official during protest against corruption

They will be produced in court on Sunday.
Last Updated 05 August 2023, 16:39 IST

Follow Us

Five Congress workers were arrested on Saturday for allegedly throwing ink at a BMC engineer in his office in suburban Deonar as part of a protest against civic corruption, a Mumbai police official said.

The Congress had held protest marches at all BMC wards, including M East ward where the incident happened, during the day, the Deonar police station official said.

"While speaking to BMC engineer Anil Jadhav in his cabin, one of the protesting Congress workers, identified as the party's youth wing district chief Arif Sayyed, threw ink on the civic official and threatened him. Sayyed and those accompanying him were nabbed by BMC security personnel there," he said.

On Jadhav's complaint, a case was registered against five persons under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

The five persons will be produced in court on Sunday, the police official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 August 2023, 16:39 IST)
India NewsCongressMumbaiBMC

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT