Mumbai-Mauritius flight cancelled after passengers endure hours without AC amid engine issue

Passengers, including several infants and a 78-year-old individual, encountered distressing conditions aboard Air Mauritius flight MK749 bound from Mumbai to Mauritius, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The aircraft's air conditioning system malfunctioned, leading to passengers experiencing breathing difficulties. Scheduled for departure at 4:30 am, boarding commenced from 3:45 am onwards. However, the flight encountered an engine issue, prompting an extended delay in take off. Passengers endured over five hours onboard without permission to disembark.

Ultimately, the flight was cancelled, according to an account provided by one passenger to ANI.