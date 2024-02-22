'Murder of democracy': Congress slams Centre over X's statement

In its statement, the microblogging platform said: "The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties, including significant fines and imprisonment. In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts."

It said a writ appeal challenging the government's blocking orders remains pending and called for making the order public to enhance transparency.