Murder over mangoes: SC converts conviction from murder to culpable homicide not amounting to murder

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has converted conviction of three men from murder to less stringent culpable homicide not amounting to murder, since it was not a pre-planned incident occured due to a fight among children over mangoes 40 years ago.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah also reduced the sentence of the appellants Man Bahadur Singh, Bharat Singh and Bhanu Pratap Singh from life imprisonment to seven years rigorous imprisonment with Rs 25,000 fine each to be paid to the victim's family.

On April 19, 1984 at about 2:00 pm, a fight took place between children belonging to two families which resulted in the family of the accused attacking one Vishwanath Singh (deceased), who was father of Dabbu (one of the children involved in the fight).