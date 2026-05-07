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Muslim, SC segregation in India rivals Black segregation in US: Study

Multi-university research reveals how local governance and 'invisible' boundaries deny basic amenities to Muslims and SC communities across urban and rural India
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 13:11 IST
India NewsMuslimscasteismcommunalismScheduked Caste

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