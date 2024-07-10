Muslim women can seek maintenance from husbands under Section 125 of CrPC: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Muslim women in India can seek maintenance from their husbands under Section 124 of the CrPC, as per Live Law.

A petition filed by a Muslim man against paying of maintenance was dismissed by the bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih.

The Court said that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986 will not supersede the secular law of the country.

"We are dismissing the criminal appeal with the conclusion that Section 125 CrPC would be applicable to all women and not just married women," Justice Nagarathna said, as per the publication.

