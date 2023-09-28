Muslims are also ours: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat ahead of Lok Sabha 2024 polls

According to the sources close to the Sangh, a few prominent Muslim leaders were present at the meeting. Those, who were invited to attend the meeting, included well-known Lucknow-based mango grower Kaleemullah, who was the recipient of several national and state-level awards for growing new varieties of mangoes in his orchard.

Bhagwat also said that India should help the countries which were opposed to Pakistan. ''We should help the countries which oppose Pakistan just as we had helped Bangladesh,'' he said.

He also slammed the critics of the 'Sanatan Dharma' and said that those criticising Hinduism actually did not know about it. ''There have been numerous examples when the people who used to criticise Hinduism became its admirer after they got to know about it,'' he added.

Bhagwat, who was on a four-day visit here, held a series of meetings with the Sangh office bearers and asked them to reach out to every section of the society. He asked the RSS workers to especially focus on the regions were ''anti-national'' elements were active.

The RSS chief's Muslim remarks came amid attempts by the BJP to woo the 'pasmanda' (backward) Muslims ahead of the next year's Parliamentary elections.