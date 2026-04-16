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Muslims will not be given reservation on basis of religion, it's unconstitutional : Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Terming Yadav's demand as unconstitutional, Shah said the Indian Constitution does not allow reservation in the name of religion.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian Politicsreservation quota

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