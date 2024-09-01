Must make all efforts to change 'culture of adjournments' in courts: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that efforts need to be made to change the "culture of adjournments" in courts to ensure swift justice.

Addressing the valedictory event of the two-day National Conference of the District Judiciary, she said that the pendency of court cases is a big challenge for "all of us".

"All possible efforts need to be made to change the culture of adjournments in courts," she said.