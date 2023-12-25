Attacked merchant ship MV Chem Pluto arrives at Mumbai port under protection of ICGS Vikram

Merchant ship MV Chem Pluto, which was attacked in the Arabian Sea, has arrived today after 3 pm at the Mumbai port under the protection of Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram, according to news agency ANI.

A plan has been initiated to move the cargo of MV Chem Pluto to another ship.

The Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Intelligence agencies, and other officials concerned have launched a joint investigation to ascertain how the ship was attacked.