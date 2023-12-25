Attacked merchant ship MV Chem Pluto arrives at Mumbai port under protection of ICGS Vikram

Merchant ship MV Chem Pluto, which was attacked in the Arabian Sea, has arrived today after 3 pm at the Mumbai port under the protection of Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram, according to news agency ANI.
A plan has been initiated to move the cargo of MV Chem Pluto to another ship.
The Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Intelligence agencies, and other officials concerned have launched a joint investigation to ascertain how the ship was attacked.
Investigators will also be trying to find out whether the ship was attacked using a missile or a drone.
Defence officials have said that the Indian Coast Guard has initiated patrolling around the area to avoid such incidents in future.
MV Chem Pluto had 20 Indian members in its crew and one member from Vietnam.