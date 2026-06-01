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Myanmar assures New Delhi its land won't be used against India

The two sides also agreed to raise bilateral trade, including through a Rupee-Kyat payment settlement mechanism.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 17:11 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiMyanmar

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