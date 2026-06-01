Myanmar assures New Delhi its land won't be used against India

<p>New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar, Nay Pyi Taw assured New Delhi that the territory of the Southeast Asian country would not be used against the security interests of India. The two sides also agreed to raise bilateral trade, including through a Rupee-Kyat payment settlement mechanism.</p><p>Modi hosted Hlaing, the former chief of the Myanmar Army, even as the National Unity Government (NUG) – a parallel administration led by the neighbouring country’s lawmakers deposed by the military junta – expressed concern over New Delhi’s decision to allow the leader of the 2021 coup d'état to visit India.</p>.India may revisit Scotch whisky tariff cuts if UK steel curbs, official says.<p>Hlaing, who was the commander-in-chief of the Defence Services of Myanmar for 15 years, took over as the president of the country on April 10 after an election, which, according to the NUG, was staged only to consolidate his power.</p><p>Modi, however, conveyed to Hlaing the support of India for “Myanmar-led efforts towards achieving peace, stability, national reconciliation and socio-economic development”. He also offered continued assistance and cooperation, based on mutual respect and friendly relations between the two countries. Hlaing appreciated India’s constructive support and cooperation, according to a joint statement issued by both sides.</p><p>The Prime Minister also raised the issue of the protracted detention of National League of Democracy chief Aung San Suu Kyi, the icon of the struggle against military rule in Myanmar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told journalists later.</p><p>Modi reaffirmed India’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Myanmar. Both sides underscored the importance of preventing the misuse of sovereign territory for activities inimical to their security interests. Hlaing reiterated Myanmar’s assurance that its territory would not be permitted to be used against India’s security interests. The Prime Minister affirmed that India, as a steadfast and trusted partner of Myanmar, remained committed to deepening security cooperation between the two countries.</p><p>Modi also underlined that enhanced connectivity between India and Myanmar would foster mutually beneficial economic linkages and shared prosperity in the region. Both sides shared the importance of working closely towards the completion of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.</p><p>They discussed ways to facilitate and enhance bilateral trade, including through the Rupee-Kyat settlement mechanism, and appreciated the steady growth in the volume of transactions recorded since its operationalisation in May 2024. Both sides also expressed support for closer trade and investment cooperation in the areas of mutual interest, such as agro-processing, petroleum, energy, and mining sectors, in accordance with their respective national laws and regulations.</p>