Nadda directs BJP state units to organise Ayodhya visits after Ram Temple consecration

Sources said that the leaders discussed the party’s plans for the inauguration day, and about the campaign in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections which will follow the temple’s inauguration.

Apart from asking state leaders to be part of the delegations, the party has also asked state unit leaders to facilitate the travel of members of the VHP and RSS in these delegations, a leader involved in the process said.

Before this, the party had asked workers to ensure that temples in their regions were kept ready for the function on January 22.

The meeting also saw a review of the party’s preparations for the 2024 polls. Responsibilities for the upcoming elections have been delegated to the general secretaries. General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has been given the task of firming up the party’s Vision Document, its 2024 poll manifesto.

General Secretary Sunil Bansal, who was given the responsibility of the Vistarak system earlier, has now been tasked with looking at the party’s election and campaign duties. General Secretary Dushyant Gautam has been asked to organise conferences of Buddhist groups, which will act as an outreach for the party among the Scheduled Castes.

General secretaries Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Tarun Chugh have been given the responsibility to coordinate with senior party leaders and state units to offset the I.N.D.I.A Alliance grouping across states.

General Secretary Vinod Tawde has been asked to head a committee that vets the defections from other parties, as well as work on getting more people to join the party. Sources said that Tawde’s key areas of work will be in Bihar and the southern states.