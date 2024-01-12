Naga seers leave for Ayodhya with water from Uttarakhand's sacred rivers

The sacred 'kalash' (pot) being carried by the sanyasis is filled with the waters of the holy rivers that originate in Uttarakhand including the Ganga (Gangotri), Yamuna (Yamunotri), Alaknanda, Mandakini, Saryu, Bhagirathi, Ram Ganga, Kali Ganga, Dhauli Ganga and Trijugi Narayan, national general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Hari Giri said.