Homeindia

Naga seers leave for Ayodhya with water from Uttarakhand's sacred rivers

The sacred 'kalash' (pot) being carried by the sanyasis is filled with the waters of the holy rivers that originate in Uttarakhand.
Haridwar: A group of Naga seers of Juna Akhara left for Ayodhya on Friday carrying water from the holy rivers of Uttarakhand to offer Ram Lalla during the idol consecration on January 22.

The sacred 'kalash' (pot) being carried by the sanyasis is filled with the waters of the holy rivers that originate in Uttarakhand including the Ganga (Gangotri), Yamuna (Yamunotri), Alaknanda, Mandakini, Saryu, Bhagirathi, Ram Ganga, Kali Ganga, Dhauli Ganga and Trijugi Narayan, national general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Hari Giri said.

The group of Naga sanyasis was led by the akhara's international secretary Mahant Mahesh Puri.

(Published 12 January 2024, 16:12 IST)
