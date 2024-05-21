After Dimapur traders' shutdown protest, Nagaland relaunches drive against illegal money collection

Guwahati: Days after traders at Dimapur, Nagaland's largest commercial town, downed their shutters to register protest against illegal collection of money by various organizations, the state government on Tuesday asked all district administration and police to relaunch a drive to check such illegal collection.

In an instruction issued by the state home department asked the administration and police to initiate action as per the notification issued on May 31, 2012 that banned illegal collection of money by NGOs, unions and any other organisations by erecting interstate or intrastate check gates on national highways or other roads.

"It has also been laid down that anyone indulging in any such illegal activities is liable to be prosecuted under Section 188 and 384 of IPC," said the order.