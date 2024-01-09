After Mizoram, Nagaland opposes Centre's move to fence Indo-Myanmar border, end FMR

Guhawati, DHNS: After Mizoram, the Nagaland government has expressed reservations about the Centre's move to fence the border with Myanmar and end the Free Regime Movement (FMR) that allows border villagers to cross the border without travel documents.
After his meeting with Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, Nagaland deputy CM Y. Patton on Monday said in Aizawl that any resolution regarding fencing the Indo-Myanmar border would be unacceptable for the Nagas.
"Like Mizoram, a significant Naga population has resided within Myanmar from time immemorial. Given this shared cross-border demographic, any resolution regarding Indo-Myanmar border fencing would be unacceptable for Nagas," Patton, who is also a senior leader of BJP in Nagaland, was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Mizoram government.
On January 4, Lalduhoma told Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi that the move to fence the border and end the FMR was unacceptable to the Mizos as they share ethnic ties with the Chin communities of Myanmar.
Mizos, like other Zo communities, cherish the dream of "unification" of the Zos in India and Myanmar under one administration, he said. Over 40,000 "refugees" from Myanmar have taken shelter in Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland after the military took over the reins in the neighbouring country in 2021.
The objections by the government, as well as community-based organizations, came after the Centre stated that it was planning to fence a 300 km border with Myanmar and end the FMR, given the demand from the Manipur government as well as some organizations. Manipur CM N. Biren Singh has repeatedly said that fencing of the border is required as miscreants based out in Myanmar were involved in the ongoing violence as well as cross-border crime. Kukis in Manipur, however, oppose the demand for fencing the border.
India shares 1,643 km of border with Myanmar. Mizoram shares 510kms while Manipur has 398kms, Nagaland (215kms) and Arunachal Pradesh (520kms).
The FMR was introduced in the 1970s as the ethnic tribes living in Myanmar and India share ethnic and familial ties and they wanted a system for easy movement. They now just require a travel pass issued by the border guarding force to cross the border. But the centre recently said once the FMR is cancelled, the villagers would require Visas.