After Mizoram, Nagaland opposes Centre's move to fence Indo-Myanmar border, end FMR

Guhawati, DHNS: After Mizoram, the Nagaland government has expressed reservations about the Centre's move to fence the border with Myanmar and end the Free Regime Movement (FMR) that allows border villagers to cross the border without travel documents.

After his meeting with Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, Nagaland deputy CM Y. Patton on Monday said in Aizawl that any resolution regarding fencing the Indo-Myanmar border would be unacceptable for the Nagas.

"Like Mizoram, a significant Naga population has resided within Myanmar from time immemorial. Given this shared cross-border demographic, any resolution regarding Indo-Myanmar border fencing would be unacceptable for Nagas," Patton, who is also a senior leader of BJP in Nagaland, was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Mizoram government.

On January 4, Lalduhoma told Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi that the move to fence the border and end the FMR was unacceptable to the Mizos as they share ethnic ties with the Chin communities of Myanmar.