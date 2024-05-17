Amid boycott, Nagaland gears up for civic polls after 20 years with women reservation

Hurdles in polls

The civic body polls, which was conducted last in 2004 without reservations, remained stalled due to opposition by organisations representing Naga tribes against the 33 per cent reservations for women.

The tribes body argued that the reservation that was introduced through the 74th Amendment of the Constitution, infringes into the special provisions granted to Nagaland under Article 371A of the Constitution. They also opposed a move to introduce taxes on immovable properties. Efforts to hold the ULB polls triggered violence in 2016 and even led to change of government.

But the state government was caught in a bind after women groups moved the Supreme Court and the Apex court ordered the state government to conduct the polls as per the Constitutional provisions.

The tribe bodies, however, remained firm on their stand. The state government held several consultations with the Naga Hohos, representing the tribes, and others to break the deadlock. The state government finally amended The Nagaland Municipal Act in 2023, removing the provision for reservation of the chairman's post for women. It also decided to remove the plan to levy tax on immovable properties. This finally convinced the tribe bodies to allow the ULB polls.