Amid boycott, Nagaland gears up for civic polls after 20 years with women reservation

Guwahati: Acting on an order of Supreme Court, Nagaland is gearing up to conduct elections to its Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) after 20 years with 33 per cent reservation for women.
The State Election Commission on Friday asked the national parties and the state parties to stick to their symbols as part of its preparations for polls to three municipal councils and 36 town councils scheduled on June 26.
On Thursday, the state government sought cooperation from all to successfully conduct the polls, which it said would be a historic event for the Naga society.
Hurdles in polls
The civic body polls, which was conducted last in 2004 without reservations, remained stalled due to opposition by organisations representing Naga tribes against the 33 per cent reservations for women.
The tribes body argued that the reservation that was introduced through the 74th Amendment of the Constitution, infringes into the special provisions granted to Nagaland under Article 371A of the Constitution. They also opposed a move to introduce taxes on immovable properties. Efforts to hold the ULB polls triggered violence in 2016 and even led to change of government.
But the state government was caught in a bind after women groups moved the Supreme Court and the Apex court ordered the state government to conduct the polls as per the Constitutional provisions.
The tribe bodies, however, remained firm on their stand. The state government held several consultations with the Naga Hohos, representing the tribes, and others to break the deadlock. The state government finally amended The Nagaland Municipal Act in 2023, removing the provision for reservation of the chairman's post for women. It also decided to remove the plan to levy tax on immovable properties. This finally convinced the tribe bodies to allow the ULB polls.
Boycott call
The call by Eastern Naga People's Organisation (ENPO) to boycott all elections in Nagaland, however, has become a worry for the state election commission gearing up for the ULB elections.
The ENPO said they are not against the ULB polls but they decided to abstain from all elections till their demand for creation of Eastern Frontier Nagaland state is fulfilled by the Centre.
More than four lakh voters including 20 MLAs in six districts in eastern Nagaland even boycotted the polls for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland on April 19.
On Thursday, KG Kenye, Nagaland Minister for power and parliamentary affairs appealed to the UNPO to take part in the ULB elections for larger public interest and welfare.
The minister said the BJP-NDPP government is not against the ENPO's demand and had forwarded its recommendations to the Centre. "The ULB elections will be conducted as per an order of the Supreme Court following a legal battle. The polls will ensure grassroots level development and to bring in more funds from the Centre and to further develop our towns," he said.