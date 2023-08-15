Amit Shah assured UCC will not be applicable for STs in the Northeast: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), an ally of the BJP in Nagaland, also opposed the implementation of the UCC, saying the same would have a negative impact on the freedom and rights of minority communities and tribals. They fear that UCC could pose a threat to the customary laws of various Naga tribes. The Opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) also moved the Law Commission opposing the UCC.

Naga talks:

Rio said that finding an early solution to the Naga political issue remained the top agenda of his government, and vowed to make every effort to hold consultations with all the stakeholders. He called on all the Naga political groups, all stakeholders and the Centre for bringing about an "inclusive, honourable and acceptable" solution without any further delay.

The 76-year-old Naga "political conflict" remains unresolved, with the Centre and rebel group NSCN-IM at loggerheads over the latter's demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

On the pending elections for Urban Local Bodies (ULB), which triggered violence in the past, Rio stated that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, heeding to the wishes of the people did not go ahead with the ULB elections, and repealed the Act. "The government is in the process of taking steps for making a new act, and requested the cooperation and guidance of every stakeholder."

Expressing concern about the conflict in Manipur, Rio appealed to all the communities and groups in Manipur to give peace a chance and take urgent steps to resolve their differences amicably.