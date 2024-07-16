Centre to explore Tizu Zunki river to connect hilly Nagaland with Southeast Asia for trade, tourism

Guwahati: If the Centre has its way, the hilly Nagaland may use the Tizu Zunki river for trade and tourism with neighbouring Myanmar and other Southeast Asian nations.
The Union Minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced that the ministry has decided to carry out feasibility studies to use the National Waterways-101 on the Tizu Zunki river for transportation of cargo and passengers. Sonowal said the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Nagaland transport department would work together to study the navigation feasibility of the river that connects the Irrawaddy, the largest river in neighbouring Myanmar.
The Tizu river in Nagaland further flows into Chindown river (third largest tributary of the Irrawaddy river), also known as Ningthi river in Myanmar, at Htamanthi in Myanmar. Chindown River further enters into the Irrawaddy river. The Irrawaddy further drains into Andaman Sea via Irrawaddy Delta after travelling through river ports like Mandalay Chauk, Prome and and Hinthada providing an alternative opportunity to use waterways for cargo movement from Northeast India to the international trade routes, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Ports and Waterways.
Officials said as the Centre was constantly pushing its Act East Policy, Nagaland government submitted a proposal for development of Longmatra to Avakhung stretch of Tizu-Zunki River (NW-101) and development of inland waterways projects at Dhansiri river and Doyang lake.
“Waterways is the most economical, sustainable and efficient mode of transportation. The complex and dynamic mix of waterways of the Northeast provides us an excellent opportunity to build on the nation building momentum. We remain firmly committed and on track to provide impetus for the development of waterways of the region," Sonowal said while addressing a stakeholder conference in Nagaland capital Kohima on Monday.
Sonowal urged the transporters, EXIM traders, business interests and vessel owners to utilise the opportunities provided by the revamped waterways of the region. "The IWAI is working on multiple projects including the prestigious Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (to connect Northeast with Myanmar and other Southeast Asian nations), enabling linkage of multiple national waterways like NW-2 (the Brahmaputra) and NW-16 (the Barak river) with Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route, development of fairway on IBPR as well as declaration of Ports of Call, among others, he said.
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, who also addressed the conference assured all cooperation to the Centre's efforts to explore waterways of Nagaland to push trade and attract investment.
Deputy CM and senior BJP leader in Nagaland, Y. Patton said, "The Northeastern region, with its vast network of rivers, offers a unique chance to enhance trade, tourism, and connectivity. By developing multimodal terminals, intermodal terminals, fairways, tourist jetties, and community jetties, we can transform this region into a thriving hub of economic activity. Enhanced connectivity will not only boost trade within the region but also facilitate smoother and more efficient movement of goods and people.
