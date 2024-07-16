Centre to explore Tizu Zunki river to connect hilly Nagaland with Southeast Asia for trade, tourism

“Waterways is the most economical, sustainable and efficient mode of transportation. The complex and dynamic mix of waterways of the Northeast provides us an excellent opportunity to build on the nation building momentum. We remain firmly committed and on track to provide impetus for the development of waterways of the region," Sonowal said while addressing a stakeholder conference in Nagaland capital Kohima on Monday.

Sonowal urged the transporters, EXIM traders, business interests and vessel owners to utilise the opportunities provided by the revamped waterways of the region. "The IWAI is working on multiple projects including the prestigious Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (to connect Northeast with Myanmar and other Southeast Asian nations), enabling linkage of multiple national waterways like NW-2 (the Brahmaputra) and NW-16 (the Barak river) with Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route, development of fairway on IBPR as well as declaration of Ports of Call, among others, he said.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, who also addressed the conference assured all cooperation to the Centre's efforts to explore waterways of Nagaland to push trade and attract investment.

Deputy CM and senior BJP leader in Nagaland, Y. Patton said, "The Northeastern region, with its vast network of rivers, offers a unique chance to enhance trade, tourism, and connectivity. By developing multimodal terminals, intermodal terminals, fairways, tourist jetties, and community jetties, we can transform this region into a thriving hub of economic activity. Enhanced connectivity will not only boost trade within the region but also facilitate smoother and more efficient movement of goods and people.