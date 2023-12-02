Hornbill festival begins in Nagaland with international participation 

The 24th edition of the famous Hornbill festival began at the Kisama heritage village in Nagaland on Friday amid performances by troupes representing the Naga tribes, music bands and participation of at least four other countries, the US, UK, Germany and Columbia.

Hundreds of tourists descended on the hilly village near Nagaland capital Kohima as the 10-day-long annual musical extravaganza was thrown open on Friday evening. Nearly two lakh visitors, both from India and abroad, are likely to witness this year's festival.

Inaugurating the festival, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan said Hornbill festival is a celebration that not only showcases the rich Naga heritage, but also embodies the spirit of unity in diversity. "The festival is an open invitation to the world, to immerse themselves in the Naga hospitality and experience the rich culture and tradition."

CM Neiphiu Rio said Hornbill festival in the past had hosted dignitaries and cultural troupes from many Asian countries such as Thailand, Japan, Myanmar, Korea and even Europe and beyond. "This global participation has turned this cultural celebration into a melting pot of diverse traditions, fostering a beautiful exchange of ideas, art and heritage."

"The Hornbill festival is also an event of unity and peace for 17 tribes in Nagaland. Many performers representing several tribes in the US will also share the stage of the Hornbill with those from Nagaland," the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti told the crowd which gathered to witness the inaugural function.

"I want to appeal to the US citizens to visit Nagaland and spend the dollars here to promote unity and friendship," he said.

All 17 Naga tribes have put up their Morungs (traditional huts) displaying their cultural mosaic and also allowing the visitors to taste the traditional food and drinks. Many visitors have also put up tents on the hills of Nagaland to enjoy the picturesque beauty of the state.

More than 100 events and activities including performances by rock bands, painters and artisans entertain the visitors. The festival begins on December 1 to celebrate Nagaland's Statehood Day.

Delegates from the US, UK, Germany and Columbia, besides others, attended the inaugural function.

Hornbill is also projected as a symbol of unity of all 17 Naga tribes and has been turned into one of the biggest cultural events in the country.