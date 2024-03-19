Lok Sabha polls: Nagaland to hold elections in single phase on April 19

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Nagaland will be held in a single phase on April 19. There is only one Lok Sabha constituency in Nagaland.

The winning candidate for the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections was Tokheho Yepthomi of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) with came into power after an alliance with the BJP.

Tokheho Yepthomi won with a voter percentage of 49.73 per cent, having 5,00,510 votes and carried the lead against the Congress's K L Chishi who gained 4,84,166 votes.