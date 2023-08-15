Nagaland celebrates Independence Day with call for early Naga political solution

Rio once again called upon "all Naga political groups and all other stakeholders, and the GoI, to exhibit an even greater sense of urgency for bringing consensus on many unresolved issues, and for the sake of our people, bring about an inclusive, honourable and acceptable solution without any further delay."

The CM said that the government has been making every effort to reach out to every section and region but despite the best efforts, the developmental deficit that had existed right from the beginning, still persists in some areas, particularly in the eastern districts of Nagaland.