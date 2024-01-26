Nagaland Governor appeals to all to push for Naga solution

Kohima: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Friday expressed concern that the unresolved Naga political issue has posed constraints in the development and growth of the state and appealed to all to push for a solution at the earliest.

Addressing a Republic Day programme at the Secretariat Plaza here, he said the state government is 'keen for an early solution' to the problem.

“Nagaland was formed six decades ago with special Constitutional safeguards that protect the culture, identity and interest of our people. The state has been an active partner in contributing to the overall development and growth of our great nation. However, we are all aware of the constraints posed by the Naga political issue, and the solution to which still eludes us, in spite of the best efforts and good wishes of everyone concerned,” Ganesan said in his Republic Day speech during the state-level celebration.

However, he thanked all the stakeholders who are working tirelessly to find a peaceful, honourable and acceptable resolution to the issue.