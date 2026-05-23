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Homeindianagaland

Nagaland intensifies African Swine Fever containment measures; pork sale banned in several districts

In Mon, the administration has imposed a temporary ban on the sale of pork across the district and prohibited the import, export and transportation of live pigs until further orders.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsNagalandAfrican Swine Feverpork

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