Nagaland to gets its first 5 star hotels in Dimapur and Kohima in bid to push tourism

Nagaland, famous for its annual Hornbill Festival, will have its first 5 star hotels in Dimapur and Kohima soon.
Hotel Polo Towers Group signed an agreement with Nagaland tourism department for setting up the two hotels on Public Private Partnership mode. The two projects would include direct and indirect investment worth Rs. 150 crores, said an official statement on Wednesday.
The property in Dimapur, a commercial town will have a mall and a 5 star hotel while another 5 star hotel would come up in the state capital Kohima under the project. The two hotels would have more than 200 luxury rooms. The hotels will operate on a Design, Build, Maintain, Operate, Manage, and Transfer basis.
"The Dimapur facility will feature top-of-the-line accommodations, multiple dining venues, entertainment centers, and retail shops, thereby positioning itself as a complete lifestyle destination. The Kohima project will focus on providing an unparalleled luxury hotel experience to serve both business and leisure travellers. These landmark projects are set to elevate the tourism and economic landscape of Nagaland," said the statement.
Deval Tibrewalla, CEO and Director of Hotel Polo Towers Group, said, "The initiatives will not only boost the hospitality sector but also contribute to job creation and local economic growth. This move aligns with our vision of having a hotel in every major city of the Northeast.”
Keduosie-ϋ M. Rio, Director of Tourism department, Nagaland, said the agreement is "a cornerstone" in the path to advance Nagaland's tourism sector. We are excited to work closely with the Hotel Polo Towers Group as they have deep experience in hospitality in the north east. We look forward to extending all support to bring these ambitious projects to fruition."
Hotel Polo Towers Group is the largest hospitality group in the Northeast having nine operational hotels and five in the development stages.
Blessed with hills, natural beauty and colorful culture, Nagaland attracts thousands of tourists every year. The annual Hornbill FFestival is one of the sought after tourism attractions. But lack of a 5 star hotel was identified as one of the hindrances for further growth in tourism in the Northeastern state.