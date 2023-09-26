Nagaland to gets its first 5 star hotels in Dimapur and Kohima in bid to push tourism

"The Dimapur facility will feature top-of-the-line accommodations, multiple dining venues, entertainment centers, and retail shops, thereby positioning itself as a complete lifestyle destination. The Kohima project will focus on providing an unparalleled luxury hotel experience to serve both business and leisure travellers. These landmark projects are set to elevate the tourism and economic landscape of Nagaland," said the statement.

Deval Tibrewalla, CEO and Director of Hotel Polo Towers Group, said, "The initiatives will not only boost the hospitality sector but also contribute to job creation and local economic growth. This move aligns with our vision of having a hotel in every major city of the Northeast.”

Keduosie-ϋ M. Rio, Director of Tourism department, Nagaland, said the agreement is "a cornerstone" in the path to advance Nagaland's tourism sector. We are excited to work closely with the Hotel Polo Towers Group as they have deep experience in hospitality in the north east. We look forward to extending all support to bring these ambitious projects to fruition."

Hotel Polo Towers Group is the largest hospitality group in the Northeast having nine operational hotels and five in the development stages.

Blessed with hills, natural beauty and colorful culture, Nagaland attracts thousands of tourists every year. The annual Hornbill FFestival is one of the sought after tourism attractions. But lack of a 5 star hotel was identified as one of the hindrances for further growth in tourism in the Northeastern state.