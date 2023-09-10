'No solution possible under Indian Constitution': Naga rebel group NSCN-IM days after resumption of talks

Days after the Centre resumed talks with NSCN-IM, the Naga insurgent group in ceasefire, has stated that a solution to the seven-decade-old Naga political conflict is not possible under the Indian Constitution, without a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the NSCN-IM said this was the "coherent voice" at the end of the consultative meeting at Mayangkhang at Senapati (in Manipur) on September 8. The statement said the meeting was organised to apprise the leaders and 'executive steering committee' members of all the regions about development in the ongoing Naga political issue.

The statement said "core issues" of the 'Framework Agreement' which was signed with the Centre in August 2015, were put forth before the leaders during the meeting following which they "stood up in unison" to stand by the 2015 agreement.