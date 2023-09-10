'No solution possible under Indian Constitution': Naga rebel group NSCN-IM days after resumption of talks

Days after the Centre resumed talks with NSCN-IM, the Naga insurgent group in ceasefire, has stated that a solution to the seven-decade-old Naga political conflict is not possible under the Indian Constitution, without a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.
In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the NSCN-IM said this was the "coherent voice" at the end of the consultative meeting at Mayangkhang at Senapati (in Manipur) on September 8. The statement said the meeting was organised to apprise the leaders and 'executive steering committee' members of all the regions about development in the ongoing Naga political issue.
The statement said "core issues" of the 'Framework Agreement' which was signed with the Centre in August 2015, were put forth before the leaders during the meeting following which they "stood up in unison" to stand by the 2015 agreement.
This was NSCN-IM's first statement after the Centre resumed talks with the outfit on August 25 in Delhi in which its general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah took part.
Naga groups including the NSCN-IM claim that the Nagas were never part of India and declared "Independence" on August 14, 1947. The NSCN-IM had led the insurgent movement for decades before entering into a ceasefire in 1997.
The Centre and NSCN-IM leaders (including Muivah) had signed the 'Framework Agreement' in Delhi on August 3, 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A final agreement was to be signed based on the 'Framework Agreement' but the same has remained elusive mainly due to NSCN-IM's insistence on a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas and "integration" of all Naga inhabited areas (Nagaland and parts of Manipur and Assam).
The Centre rejected the proposal but offered to allow the Naga groups to use their flag during cultural events only.
The NSCN-IM claimed that in the 'Framework Agreement', the Centre had agreed for "shared sovereignty" with the Nagas. The Centre, however, has not yet made the contents of the 'Framework Agreement' public.