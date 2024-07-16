Tizu-Zunki river to be harnessed for economic development of Nagaland: Union Minister Sonowal

Chumoukedima (Nagaland): Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Tizu-Zunki river would be harnessed for economic development of Nagaland, to enable cargo and passenger transport.

He said this on Monday at a conference organised by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), in Chumoukedima district of Nagaland.

Sonowal said waterways are the most economical, sustainable and efficient mode of transportation.

"Inland waterway is a new thing for Nagaland and we have to fully participate to avail the benefit," he said.

Tizu and Zunki are the two most important waterways starting from Kiphire district of Nagaland and ending in Chindwin.

In Nagaland, the NW 101 flows from Longmatra (Nagaland) towards Avangkhu where the feasibility study of IWT will be conducted by the IWAI. This will examine from the perspective of fairway development, navigational aids, terminal with minimum infrastructure, skill development and vessel procurement.