Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Nagpur Communal Ecosystem for Rewriting of Textbooks' is real NCERT: Congress' dig at govt

Congress alleged that over the last decade, the prime minister has presided over a network of academic-quacks who have done grave damage by infecting textbooks with their brand of ideological virus.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 08:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 08:35 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPM Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us