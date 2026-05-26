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Naidu, Deve Gowda hail Modi as 'most popular' PM; praise Chouhan as 'son of soil' at book launch

Praising Modi's decision to appoint Chouhan as agriculture minister, Naidu said Chouhan has 'vision and passion for the nation'.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiShivraj Singh Chouhandeve gowdaVenkaiah naidu

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