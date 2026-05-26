<p>New Delhi: Former vice president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-venkaiah-naidu">M Venkaiah Naidu</a> on Tuesday termed Narendra Modi as the "most popular" prime minister of India and praised Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's political journey at the launch of his book "Apnapan".</p>.<p>Speaking at the launch of Chouhan's book chronicling his long association with Modi, Naidu described the Union agriculture minister as a grassroots leader who remained "spotless" during his 17-year tenure as Madhya Pradesh chief minister.</p>.<p>Praising Modi's decision to appoint Chouhan as agriculture minister, Naidu said Chouhan has "vision and passion for the nation".</p>.<p>"Interestingly, Shivraj ji's association with Modi ji begins from the time he was the national president of BJYM (BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) and Modi was the national in-charge... He continues to work with him as his cabinet colleague," he added.</p>.Modi govt sets up High-Level Committee to study illegal immigration-driven demography change.<p>Referring to Chouhan's tenure in Madhya Pradesh, Naidu recalled internal BJP discussions over appointing him chief minister and said late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj had initially remarked that senior leaders in the state would "eat him up".</p>.<p>"But the decision proved correct," he said, adding that Chouhan emerged as one of the country's most popular chief ministers.</p>.<p>Speaking about Modi, Naidu said he had once explained the meaning of his name as "making of developing India".</p>.<p>He credited the prime minister with transforming the Padma awards into a system that seeks to "recognise the unrecognised", including farmers and ordinary citizens engaged in grassroots service and not only doctors and actors.</p>.<p>He also praised Modi's communication style through programmes such as Mann Ki Baat and said the prime minister has successfully popularised greetings such as "Namaste" globally.</p>.<p>The event was also attended by former prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-deve-gowda">H D Deve Gowda</a>, who underlined Chouhan's farmer-centric politics, administrative style and long association with Modi.</p>.<p>Naidu said all three leaders present on the stage, Gowda, Chouhan and he himself, are "sons of farmers", and asserted that agriculture should be treated as a "mission" and not merely a profession.</p>.Reject Karnataka's report for Mekedatu project: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay writes to PM Modi.<p>Calling upon younger politicians to study Chouhan's life and work, Naidu said "Apnapan" should be translated into multiple Indian languages.</p>.<p>Naidu also criticised "freebie politics", saying several parties make promises such as free electricity and other giveaways without assessing the financial condition of states.</p>.<p>"I am against freebies," he said, adding that subsidised or free education and healthcare for common people could still be justified.</p>.<p>Referring to rising fuel prices, Naidu said global conflicts and war-like situations have impacted petroleum prices and are causing hardship to people.</p>.<p>"This is an unwanted war… prices of petrol and diesel are rising because of the war conditions," he said, adding that people should understand the global reasons behind the price rise instead of making "mere political comments".</p>.<p>Gowda also praised Modi's leadership and said he is the "only one leader" capable of taking the country forward, while highlighting the government's focus on agriculture and rural development.</p>.<p>Gowda said both Modi and Chouhan have risen from the grassroots level and worked closely to improve the condition of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farmers">farmers</a> and rural communities.</p>.Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks officials to overhaul grievance redressal systems.<p>Praising Modi's governance, Gowda said the prime minister has taken several steps over the years to improve the condition of farmers and unemployed youth.</p>.<p>"He is the only leader who can take this country forward with the confidence of the people," the former prime minister said.</p>.<p>Referring to criticism over rising petrol and diesel prices, Gowda said global conflicts have economic consequences and recalled the situation during the Bangladesh war under then prime minister Indira Gandhi.</p>.<p>He said people were then asked to reduce consumption and make sacrifices because of the impact of the conflict on the economy.</p>.<p>"Our friends are making too much noise today about petrol and diesel prices," he said. </p>