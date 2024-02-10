NAL successfully tests solar-powered 'pseudo satellite'; UAV can float in air for months

The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) in Bengaluru has successfully completed first test of high-altitude pseudo satellite vehicle, or HAPS.
The "pseudo satellite" is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with the ability to fly at the altitude of 18 to 20 km and can stay high up for months, even years, which makes it fit for surveillance.
NAL will be developing the technology and prototype for HAPS, and the manufacturing will happen with industry linkages.
HAPS test flight, which was carried out in Karnataka's Challakere testing range in Chitradurga, was the scaled-down 23-kg prototype with a wing-span of about 12 metres, as per The Indian Express report.
Abhay Anant Pashilkar, the director of NAL, told The Indian Express that there are a few milestones that HAPS need to attain before it is ready for industrial production and the next step in this project is to "make it fly for at least 24 hours".
"The next step, and we hope to do it next month itself, is to make this vehicle fly for at least 24 hours, during which the entire sequence of power generation, involving the solar cells and batteries that would be charged during the day and consumed during the night, can be tested. We are working towards a deployment target by 2027," he said.
Pashilkar also mentioned that HAPS can be used during disasters and can provide mobile communications in remote areas.
"If the normal networks get damaged due to any calamity. A lot of other things that satellites are deployed to do can be done by these vehicles," he told the publication.