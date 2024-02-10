NAL successfully tests solar-powered 'pseudo satellite'; UAV can float in air for months

Abhay Anant Pashilkar, the director of NAL, told The Indian Express that there are a few milestones that HAPS need to attain before it is ready for industrial production and the next step in this project is to "make it fly for at least 24 hours".

"The next step, and we hope to do it next month itself, is to make this vehicle fly for at least 24 hours, during which the entire sequence of power generation, involving the solar cells and batteries that would be charged during the day and consumed during the night, can be tested. We are working towards a deployment target by 2027," he said.