‘Namaste India’: New Australian Deputy High Commissioner takes autorickshaw to office on his first day

Australia's new Deputy High Commissioner to India, Nicholas McCaffrey, arrived in style for the commencement of his tenure by taking an autorickshaw to office. McCaffrey uploaded a video on X of himself driving an auto with tricolour painted on the front wheel.

Replacing Sarah Storey as Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India, McCaffrey expressed excitement about working in India under Australian High Commissioner Philip Green's direction.

"I am thrilled to be starting my posting as Deputy High Commissioner working with our excellent High Commissioner Philip Green. Namaste," he said in the video.