‘Namaste India’: New Australian Deputy High Commissioner takes autorickshaw to office on his first day

Australia's new Deputy High Commissioner to India, Nicholas McCaffrey, arrived in style for the commencement of his tenure by taking an autorickshaw to office. McCaffrey uploaded a video on X of himself driving an auto with tricolour painted on the front wheel.
Replacing Sarah Storey as Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India, McCaffrey expressed excitement about working in India under Australian High Commissioner Philip Green's direction.
"I am thrilled to be starting my posting as Deputy High Commissioner working with our excellent High Commissioner Philip Green. Namaste," he said in the video.
"Namaste India," McCaffrey wrote on X in Hindi. "Terrific to start as Australia's Deputy High Commissioner in India, replacing the irrepressible Sarah Storey. Look forward to working with #TeamAustralia in India, under the leadership of @AusHCIndia Philip Green," he posted.
McCaffrey's video has received over 26,000 views, as well as several likes and comments.
"Welcome to India. Wishing you a great journey," wrote one user. "Well, you're auto has tricolour and a good painting. Cool," said another. "Welcome to India. The embassy building looks really nice," said a third user.
Meanwhile, Philip Green, Australia's High Commissioner to India, posted a video on X, showcasing images from his trips to several Indian towns, such as Varanasi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.
"Highlights: From the spiritual banks of #Varanasi to the architectural marvels of #Jaipur, the bustling streets of #Kolkata and the fervour in #Ahemdabad - every city I have visited has enriched my #AusomeIndia experiences. Look forward to many more! #IncredibleIndia," Green wrote while sharing the video.
ANI reported that Phillip Green has previously praised the India-Australian relationship, stating that it is at its "highest point" in history. "Our relationship is at the highest point in our history. But I'm not here to rest on laurels. I'm here to get more things done. I'm here to drive the relationship further and to drive it faster. That's what the Prime Minister told me to do when he sent me here," the envoy said.