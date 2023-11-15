Nana Patekar slaps fan seeking selfie, video viral

Another said, 'Nana Patekar slapped a fan who wanted to take selfie with him. I won't blame Nana here. Tbh, I don't understand the mentality & lack of self respect of these fans....they see a 'celeb' & rush towards them for a selfie. Why give these celebs so much importance??'

One user called Patekar's behaviour 'shocking'. 'He could have easily said NO. What was the need to slap that guy who just wanted a photo?' There were also few users who defended the actor.