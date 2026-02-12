Menu
Naravane memoir leak: Delhi Police questions publishing house team, probes conspiracy angle

Police had earlier said a typeset PDF bearing the same title was found on certain websites, while some online platforms were allegedly displaying the finished book cover, suggesting availability for purchase.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 17:26 IST
Published 12 February 2026, 17:26 IST
