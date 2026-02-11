<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Delhi </a>Police's Special Cell on Wednesday issued a notice to publisher Penguin Random House India seeking clarifications over the circulation of the unpublished book of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on social media, <em>PTI </em>reported quoting an official. </p><p>The notice comes amid countering claims over the status of <em>Four Stars of Destiny. </em>It has been alleged that the book's<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Penguin%20Random%20House%20India"> unauthorised version</a> has been in circulation. </p>.No copies of Naravane's memoir have gone into publication: Penguin India warns of legal action over copyright infringement .<p>The controversy erupted with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi brought a version of the book to the Parliament, asking questions from the government. </p>.<p>According to police, the Special Cell has formally approached the publishing house through the notice. It has asked several questions seeking detailed responses.</p>.How did Rahul Gandhi get hard copy of Gen Naravane's 'unpublished' book? .<p>"Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin India. Through the notice, several questions have been asked, and responses have been sought," a senior police officer told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>Delhi Police had registered an FIR following allegations regarding the unauthorised dissemination of the manuscript, prompting an investigation. </p>