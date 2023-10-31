Narayana Murthy has worked 80 to 90 hours a week, so he does not know what less than that is: Sudha Murthy

While discussing her books, philanthropy, and life with Narayana Murthy, in an interview with the publication, Sudha brought up her husband's belief in "real hard work" and passion.

When asked how she felt about the current debate, she said, "He has worked 80 to 90 hours a week, so he does not know what less than that is."

She also asserted that Narayana Murthy believed in real hard work, and he has lived like that. Hence, he said what he felt, she added.

“People have different ways of expression. But he lived like that, he had walked the talk. So, he has shared his experience,” Sudha Murthy added.

Many articles have been written about Narayana and Sudha Murthy's support of one another over their approximately 45 years of marriage. When asked what she has learned from Narayana Murthy over the years, Sudha said, “I have learnt a lot of things (from him). Number one is that keep an aim and work for that. Don’t be distracted neither to the left nor to the right. He keeps an aim and he works on that. Second, When you are working, don’t leave any stone unturned. Third thing – if you have passion, only then you will excel. It is not your intelligence or dumb hard work, but smart hard work that will take you ahead.”

A few days ago, during the first-ever episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast, The Record, Narayana Murthy addressed India's low productivity in an interview with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai.

Speaking about youth labour, Murthy stated that he thought youth needed to put in 70 hours a week in order to improve the productivity of the nation, which he claims is among the lowest in the world.

The youth of the nation must work longer hours, just as Japan and Germany did following World War II, in order to compete with nations like China, he said.