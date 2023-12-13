Modi, Shah, and others pay tribute to fallen jawans, on 22 years of Parliament attack

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday led the nation in paying tributes to those who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh were among others who offered floral tributes to the martyrs.

Modi was seen interacting with the family members of the martyrs, particularly children who had gathered for the ceremony on a wintry morning.