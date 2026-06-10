Narendra Modi becomes longest-serving elected PM: A look at India's longest-serving Prime Ministers

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> has added another milestone to his political career by becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister in uninterrupted office, surpassing the record held by Jawaharlal Nehru in terms of continuous tenure after winning a general election. The distinction has reignited debate over how India’s prime ministers are ranked: while Nehru remains the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister overall, having assumed office at Independence in 1947 and remained there until 1964, Modi’s supporters have highlighted that his tenure began only after the electoral victory in 1951, which was also the first ever elections held in India after Independence. </p>.<p>Here is a look at the leaders who have spent the most time in the Prime Minister’s Office.</p>.<p><strong>1. Jawaharlal Nehru (1947–1964): 16 years, 286 days</strong></p><p>Independent India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundations of the modern Indian state. Although his tenure began before India’s first general election, Nehru went on to win successive electoral mandates only in 1952, 1957 and 1962. He remained Prime Minister until his death on May 27, 1964, making him the longest-serving holder of the office in Indian history.</p>.<p><strong>2. Narendra Modi (2014–present): 12 years and counting</strong></p><p>Narendra Modi assumed office on May 26, 2014 after leading the BJP to a majority in the Lok Sabha and secured subsequent mandates in 2019 and 2024. In June 2026, Modi became the longest-serving Prime Minister whose uninterrupted tenure began with an electoral mandate, surpassing Nehru on that specific measure. He continues to serve in office.</p>.<p><strong>3. Indira Gandhi (1966–1977; 1980–1984): Nearly 16 years across two terms </strong></p><p>After losing power in 1977, she returned with a decisive mandate in 1980 and served until her assassination in October 1984. Combined, her tenure lasted nearly 16 years.</p>.'Nothing short of transformational': US Senators, business leaders greet Modi on India's longest-serving elected PM milestone.<p><strong>4. Manmohan Singh (2004–2014): 10 years</strong></p><p>Economist-turned-politician Manmohan Singh headed the United Progressive Alliance government for two consecutive terms, making him the first Prime Minister after Nehru to complete a full decade in office.</p><p><strong>5. Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1996, 1998–2004): More than six years across three terms</strong></p><p>Atal Bihari Vajpayee first served as Prime Minister for just 13 days in 1996 before returning in 1998. His cumulative tenure across three terms exceeded six years. </p><p><strong>6. Rajiv Gandhi (1984–1989): Just over five years</strong></p><p>Rajiv Gandhi assumed office following the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi, and won a historic landslide in the 1984 general election. However, his government was also marred by controversies including the Bofors scandal. He served a little over five years before losing power in 1989.</p><p><strong>7. P V Narasimha Rao (1991–1996): Nearly five years</strong></p><p>P V Narasimha Rao led India through one of its most consequential economic transitions. Facing a balance-of-payments crisis, his government, alongside Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, launched sweeping liberalisation reforms that dismantled much of the Licence Raj and opened the economy. His tenure also coincided with the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and its far-reaching political consequences.</p>