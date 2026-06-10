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Narendra Modi becomes longest-serving elected PM: A look at India's longest-serving Prime Ministers

Here is a look at the leaders who have spent the most time in the Prime Minister’s Office.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 11:42 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPM ModiJawaharlal Nehru

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