Narendra Modi behaves like an 'obedient servant', obeys 'orders from US': Rahul Gandhi

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> response following the deaths of three Indian sailors in American military strikes near the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, accusing the government of remaining silent despite <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington’s</a> "aggressive tone" towards India.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Gandhi said the US had shown “neither regret nor apology” after the deaths of the Indian seafarers and instead continued to issue “orders”.</p>.<p>Referring to recent American remarks on the Hormuz blockade and transport of Iranian oil, Gandhi alleged that the Modi government was behaving submissively before Washington.</p>.<p>“Read their words: ‘Obey US military orders immediately.’ No violation ‘will be tolerated’,” Gandhi wrote, adding that “a sovereign nation would never tolerate such language.”</p>.<p>Taking direct aim at the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition said Modi “listens like an obedient servant and complies with the orders”. He further alleged that a “compromised PM” cannot defend the country’s honour because he remains “beholden to those who insult the nation.”</p>.<p>The remarks came after US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marco-rubio">Marco Rubio</a> spoke with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar</a> and stressed that all commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz must comply with instructions issued by American forces. According to the US State Department, Rubio also warned that violations of the US blockade and “illicit transport” of Iranian oil would not be tolerated.</p>.S Jaishankar speaks to Marco Rubio, lodges strong protest over US Navy attacks that killed 3 Indians.<p>The diplomatic tensions follow a series of attacks on commercial vessels near Oman involving Indian crew members. Three Indian sailors were killed earlier this week after a US strike targeted a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman. India lodged a strong protest with Washington over the incident, with Jaishankar calling such attacks on commercial shipping “unjustified”.</p>.<p>The Ministry of External Affairs also summoned US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks in New Delhi and conveyed India’s concerns over repeated attacks on commercial ships carrying Indian nationals.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks on Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the alleged strikes “totally unacceptable”. Iran, however, rejected the claims, accusing Washington of attempting to divert attention from the deaths of Indian sailors in US military operations.</p>.<p>Shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz has remained severely disrupted in recent months amid escalating tensions involving the US, Iran and Israel, despite a fragile ceasefire currently being in place.</p>