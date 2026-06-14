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Narendra Modi behaves like an 'obedient servant', obeys 'orders from US': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleged that a “compromised PM” cannot defend the country’s honour because he remains “beholden to those who insult the nation.”
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 07:34 IST
India NewsUnited StatesRahul GandhiNarendra ModiIndia Politics

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