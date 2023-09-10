Modi & Macron review progress in bilateral ties, release joint statement

India and France have issued a joint statement after PM Modi's bilateral meeting with France's Macron on Sunday.

The statement read, "PM Narendra Modi had a bilateral meeting over lunch with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron during the G-20 Leaders’ Summit at New Delhi on September 10, 2023. The two leaders discussed, assessed and reviewed the progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in July, 2023 in Paris. They also exchanged views on important international and regional developments."