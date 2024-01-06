JOIN US
india

Modi makes waves with Lakshwadeep adventure; the internet makes memes

PM Modi shared a series of pictures from his 2-day visit triggering a meme fest. Memes on the 'Melodi' hashtag, comparisons between Modi with Hrithik Roshan and more, have been doing rounds on the internet.
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 20:10 IST

During his recent visit to Lakshadweep, Prime Minister Narendra Modi checked off an activity on many people's bucket list - snorkelling. He posted a series of photos from his trip on X, triggering a meme fest.

Here are some of the memes doing the rounds on social media

One user posted a meme with the hashtag 'Melodi', used after PM Modi's camaraderie with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni -- at the G20 and elsewhere -- caused the internet to 'ship' the two leaders.

Shipping, derived from 'relationship' is the desire followers of fictional or real-life characters and personalities have for the two to be in a romantic and/or sexual relationship.

Another user drew a comparison between Modi and Hrithik Roshan in the latter's upcoming film Fighter.

Modi's Tejas sortie had at the time led to comparisons with Tom Cruise's Top Gun.

One made fun of the Prime Minister's penchant of waving at crowds, cameras, and sometimes even emptiness, if one remembers the viral images from his visit to the Atal Tunnel in Himachal.

Fact-check
What Modi is wearing is not a lifejacket, but a snorkelling vest which is a floatation device used precisely for this purpose, so the diver can balance their body better when face down in the water.

Wrong sitting postures and backaches is a pain shared by many in India, and an individual on the internet tried to find humour in the situation with this meme.

One individual, in yet another play on the 'Melodi' ship that is all the rage now, went on to morph images of Modi and Meloni together on the beach. The Italian PM's images are from 2022, ahead of the legislative elections.

On his two-day visit to Lakshadweep, Modi inaugurated the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection and laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the primary healthcare facility and five model Anganwadi centres.

(Published 05 January 2024, 20:10 IST)
