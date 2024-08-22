Modi in Ukraine LIVE: After Poland, PM to visit the war-torn country today
Hello readers! 'Vishwaguru' India is making its presence felt on the global stage and to that end PM Narendra Modi is visiting Ukraine today. Yesterday, he was in Poland and addressed the Indian diaspora there where Modi conveyed a message of peace. The PM is expected to undertake a 10-hour train journey to reach Kyiv today, where he is expected to spend seven hours. The visit comes after Modi's meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't sit well with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy or India's Western allies. India, nonetheless, has always urged a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and this visit is meant to help the nations move in that direction. Track the latest updates from Modi's Ukraine visit only with DH!
PM Modi to discuss Ukraine conflict resolution with President Zelenskyy during Kyiv trip
Two days ahead of his crucial visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
PM Narendra Modi to undertake 10-hour train journey to Ukraine: Report
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Ukraine on August 23. The PM is expected to be in Kyiv for seven hours while his trip will also involve 20 hours on a train.
Ahead of Ukraine visit, PM Modi says India supports peace in the region
On the eve of his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India was a supporter of peace in this region as he reiterated that "this is not an era of war" and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Polish capital, Modi also said that India had a policy for decades to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today's India is to remain close to all the countries, he added, amid chants of Modi-Modi.
