Modi in Ukraine LIVE: After Poland, PM to visit the war-torn country today

On the eve of his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India was a supporter of peace in this region as he reiterated that "this is not an era of war" and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Polish capital, Modi also said that India had a policy for decades to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today's India is to remain close to all the countries, he added, amid chants of Modi-Modi.

(PTI)