Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: Modi govt seeks opposition views for early rollout of 33% women quota

<p>New Delhi: The Modi government has reached out to the Opposition seeking its views on a proposal to amend the law providing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies to ensure its early implementation, sources said on Monday.</p><p>While a timeline for bringing the Bill to Parliament has not been spelt out, sources referred to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks last month when he said that a "critical bill" will be brought in Parliament during the second leg of Budget Session, which ends on April 2.</p><p>The Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023 or the '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nari-shakti-vandan-adhiniyam-top-takeaways-from-the-womens-reservation-bill-2692636">Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam</a>', passed in a special session in September 2023, had provided for a 33% women quota. It had said that the quota will come into effect after a delimitation of constituencies is undertaken after the first Census following the commencement of the Act.</p><p>This would mean that the quota could be implemented after a delimitation exercise conducted following Census 2027, whose population enumeration phase will end in February next year, leaving a tight schedule for a Delimitation Commission to complete its work before 2029 Lok Sabha elections.</p><p>Sources said top Opposition leaders were approached during the recess of the Budget Session but no detailed discussion has taken place on the issue. Indications are that the government plans to amend the law to omit the clause on delimitation of the constituencies after Census 2027.</p>.Mallikarjun Kharge writes to RS Chairman, seeks discussion on India's energy security amid West Asia conflict.<p>A ruling BJP floor manager indicated that a final call is yet to be taken, but said that a legislation could be expected this session. There was no confirmation if a constitutional amendment was in the offing. If the changes come, the 33% quota could be implemented during the round of elections in 2027, which includes the one in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>While the Opposition view it as "another headline grabbing" proposal and the BJP’s eagerness to dominate the Parliament session at a time the government is reeling under pressure over West Asia situation and other issues, it would be difficult for them to oppose the move to advance the timeline for implementing the women’s quota.</p><p>While participating in the debate on the Bill in September 2023, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the quota should be implemented then and there.</p><p>The Congress 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto had said the existing Act was “BJP’s great betrayal of women”, as it contains the “sinister provisions” that will allow the reservation of seats to come into operation only beyond 2029. It had then promised to “delete the sinister provisions” and make provisions for its immediate implementations.</p>