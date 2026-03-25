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Narrowed definition, medical board: Key changes proposed in Transgender Persons Amendment Bill explained

The bill introduces fundamental changes to how the state recognises and protects transgender persons, moving away from the principle of 'self-identification'.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:50 IST
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