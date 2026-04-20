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NASA astro's Bihu dance in space goes viral, sparks debate over authenticity after CM Himanta credits PM Modi

The individual in the video is veteran NASA astronaut Mike Fincke, known for his spacewalks, repair missions, and leadership roles aboard the ISS.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 07:56 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 07:56 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaBihuTrending

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