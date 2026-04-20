Bihu in an International Space Station 🌃🚀👨‍🚀



Kudos to astronaut Mike Fincke for this special gesture to Assam’s culture. It’s wonderful to see Bihu going global, especially after the special focus given by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji during #BihuBinandia. pic.twitter.com/yKcFwCMdDI